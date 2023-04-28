Woman, Two Minor Grandsons Run Over By Speeding Car In Angul

Angul: A 55-year-old woman and her two minor grandchildren died after being run over by a speeding car at Gobara village under Bikrampur police station in Talcher of Angul district.

According to sources, a car was en route towards Angul town through Gobra village at 6 pm today. The car driver, who was said to be in an inebriated condition, hit the woman and her grandchildren at Gobara village.

The deceased were identified as Pramila Pradhan (55) and her grandsons Purnam Pradhan (4) and Dibyanshu Pradhan (7). While Pramila died on the spot, the two minor kids were admitted to Angul District General Hospital in a critical condition. However, both of them were declared dead by the doctors.

Today at 6:30 in the evening, Pramila Pradhan was going to fill water in the pots near her house and her grandkids were following her. Meanwhile, a speeding car dashed into the trio and crushed them to a pile of bricks.

While the grandmother died on the spot, the two grandsons were seriously injured. After the accident, the locals apprehended the car driver and beat him black and blue.

After the police came to know about this incident, they reached the scene and rescued the driver from the wrath the villagers.

Tension prevailed at the village following the accident, while the police personnel along with Bikrampur police station officials reached the spot and tried to pacify the angry locals peacefully.