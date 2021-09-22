Woman, Two Minor Daughters Found Dead At Home; Husband Absconding

Jharsuguda: A 28-year-old woman and her two minor daughters were found dead under mysterious circumstances at Phatak Pada in Ganganagar under Brajrajnagar police limits of Jharsuguda district today.

The deceased persons have been identified as Soni Podar (28), her 5-year-old daughter Muskan and her 3-year-old daughter Radhika.

According to available information, Soni was residing with her two daughters and husband Narayan Podar.

The matter came to the fore after their neighbours found them dead inside the house this morning and immediately alerted the police about the same.

On being informed, police reached the spot and launched a probe in this regard. On the other hand, Narayan is reportedly absconding.