Sambalpur: Police today recovered the dead bodies of a woman and her two minor children from a locked house at Sunapali area of Sambalpur.

While the identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained, it is believed that the deceased trio are of a family.

Reportedly, Dhanupali police have recovered the dead bodies for post-mortem.

Police have registered a case and started a probe if this is a case of suicide or murder.