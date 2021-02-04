Woman trampled to death by elephant

Angul: A woman was trampled to death by an elephant at Sapakata village under Kaniha forest range in Angul district.

The deceased was identified as Subara Padhan.

According to sources, the tragedy occurred today morning when Subara encountered the pachyderm while she was out in the open. Later, locals spotted the body in the early morning and alerted the forest department officials.

Forest department officials and local police reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter.

Following this, villagers have also demanded compensation for the kin of the deceased.