Woman Trampled To Death By Elephant In Sundargarh

Sundargarh: A woman was trampled to death by an elephant in Rajgangpur locality of Odisha’s Sundargarh district this morning.

The deceased has been identified as Jasamani Minja.

Reportedly, the incident took place while Jasamani had gone to attend nature’s call when she was trampled to death by the jumbo.

On being informed, the forest official reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem.