Bhawanipatna: A 52-year-old woman was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Kalahandi district on Friday, police said.

The woman was attacked by the pachyderm while she was plucking cotton in her field in Bagpur village. She died on the spot.

Irate locals blocked the M Rampur-Bhawanipatna Road demanding compensation for the next of kin of the deceased, and action by the forest department over frequent elephant attacks in the area.