Woman Trampled To Death By Elephant In Dhenkanal 

Dhenkanal: A woman was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Mahabirod range of Dhenkanal district late last night.

The deceased has been identified as Sukanti Hembram, a resident of Mohanpasi village in Mahabirod range.

According to reports, the incident occurred while Sukanti and her husband Madhu Hembram were sleeping in their house when some wild elephants entered the village and damaged their house.

Later an elephant attacked the couple killing Sukanti on the spot. However, her husband managed to escape from the spot.

On being informed, the forest officials arrived at the spot and drove away the elephant. Further investigation in this regard is underway, a forest official said.