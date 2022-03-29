Woman Trampled To Death By Elephant In Deogarh

Deogarh: A woman was trampled to death by an elephant near Khandadhuan village under Riamal Kundheigola section in Deogarh district.

The deceased has been identified as Pramila Pradhan (40).

According to reports, the incident took place when a group of women had gone to collect Mahua flowers. In the meantime, the pachyderm attacked them. While all of them managed to escape from the spot, the pachyderm crushed Pramila to death.

On being informed, forest officials reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway in this regard.