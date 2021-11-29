Woman Tourist From West Bengal Drowns In Puri Sea

Puri: A woman tourist from West Bengal drowned while bathing in the sea in Puri on Monday after being hit by a huge tidal wave.

The deceased has been identified as Minati Ray (54), of West Bengal. She had come to Puri with her family members and was taking bath in the sea in front of Sonali Hotel.

Sources said Minati was hit by a huge tidal wave in the sea and went under.

She was rescued by the Life Guards and Fire Department in critical condition and taken to the Puri district headquarters hospital. But the doctor pronounced her dead.