Woman, Toddler Son Killed After Under-construction Metro Pillar Collapses In Bengaluru

Karnataka: A woman and her two-year-old son were killed after an under-construction pillar of Bengaluru Metro rail collapsed on Tuesday afternoon. The deceased were identified as 25-year-old Tejaswini and her son, Vihaan.

According to reports, the mother-son duo was travelling on a bike when the pillar collapsed on them. The husband who was riding the bike fortunately escaped unhurt.

Bheemashankar S Guled, DCP East Bengaluru said, “This morning, the couple along with their twin children were travelling towards Hebbal when the metro pillar collapsed on the bike. The mother, Tejaswini and son Vihaan were seriously injured and shifted to Altis Hospital where both of them succumbed to their injuries.”

Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) expressed concern over the tragic incident and assured that the organisation will take every necessary step to avoid any such incident in future.