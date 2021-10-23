Woman Thrashed To Death By Husband In Keonjhar

Keonjhar: A woman was thrashed to death by her husband following a heated argument that turned violent at Parjanpur village in Keonjhar on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Sukra Munda and the deceased is Soubhagini Munda.

According to reports, a verbal spat broke out between the couple over some reason last night. Irked over the matter, Sukra attacked her repeatedly, killing her on the spot.

On receiving information, police reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem after taking the accused into custody. Further investigation is underway in this regard.