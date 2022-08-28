Woman telecaller “killed by employer” for rejecting marriage proposal

New Delhi: A woman telecaller at a finance company was murdered by her employer by slitting her throat in North West Delhi’s Azadpur after she rejected his marriage proposal.

The accused, Gaurav, was already married but he was forcing the deceased identified as Deepu (23) to marry her. On Saturday evening he slit her throat with a sharp edged weapons.

A senior police official said that they got a PCR call in this respect at around 7 p.m. that a lady was lying in pool of blood at the second floor of a office at Kewal Park.

The police team later found the victim was lying dead in pool of blood. Her throat was found slit.