Woman teacher killed, over 30 injured as bus overturns in Rayagada

Rayagada: While a woman died, over 30 others were injured after the bus they were travelling in overturned near Hatikhamba under Chandili police limits in Rayagada district late last night.

The mishap occurred when the bus was en route to Umerkote in Nabarangpur district from Paralakhemundi.

The deceased has been identified as Sunita Satpathy, a teacher by profession.