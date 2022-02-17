Woman Teacher Killed In Road Mishap In Koraput

Koraput: A lady teacher was killed in a road mishap near the Gangama temple in Semiliguda of Koraput district on Thursday.

The deceased woman has been identified as Annapurna Kumari of Gapbandhunagar. She was working as a teacher in Semiliguda.

According to reports, Annapurna was heading towards her school on her two-wheeler at around 9.30 AM when she came across a cow. Following this, she lost control over the vehicle and fell on the road. Meanwhile, a truck, which was behind Annapurna crushed her to death and sped away.

On receiving information, police reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway in this regard.