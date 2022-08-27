Woman Sub-Inspector Found Hanging Inside Official Quarters In Kandhamal

Kandhamal: The body of a woman sub-inspector was found hanging from her official quarters at G.Udaygiri in Kandhamal district on Saturday.

The deceased Sub-Inspector has been identified as Swagatika Behera. She was posted at G.Udaygiri police station, nearly half a year back.

According to reports, Swagatika was found hanging from the official quarters where she was reportedly staying alone. However the exact reason behind Swagatika’s death is yet to be ascertained.

(This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.)