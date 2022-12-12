Woman Sub-inspector Abused By Advocate Husband, Video Captured
New Delhi: A woman sub-inspector (SI) of the Delhi Police has been allegedly abused by her advocate husband in south-west Delhi’s Dwarka. The incident was captured on CCTV.
As per reports, the matter came to light after SI Doli Tevathia took to Twitter and posted a video of the same.
“I am a Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police. Presently on maternity leave. I am constantly facing abuse from my husband advocate Tarun Dabas. Today he beat me in broad daylight. Please ensure action,” she tweeted.
<>
I am Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police presently on maternity leave. Today my husband Advocate Mr. Tarun Dabas r/o village- Barwala, Sector-36, Rohini, Delhi came at my home and brutally beat me @PMOIndia @HMOIndia @CPDelhi @DCWDelhi @NCWIndia @indiatvnews @TimesNow @barconcilindia pic.twitter.com/hXbwvuZMHD
— Doli Tevathia (@TevathiaDoli) December 11, 2022
</>
The SI has also sought help from Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) through Twitter following which the panel has issued notice to the police.
Comments are closed.