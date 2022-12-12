Woman Sub-inspector Abused By Advocate Husband, Video Captured

New Delhi: A woman sub-inspector (SI) of the Delhi Police has been allegedly abused by her advocate husband in south-west Delhi’s Dwarka. The incident was captured on CCTV.

As per reports, the matter came to light after SI Doli Tevathia took to Twitter and posted a video of the same.

“I am a Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police. Presently on maternity leave. I am constantly facing abuse from my husband advocate Tarun Dabas. Today he beat me in broad daylight. Please ensure action,” she tweeted.

The SI has also sought help from Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) through Twitter following which the panel has issued notice to the police.