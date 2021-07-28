Woman-Son Duo Attempts Self-Immolation Before SME Minister’s Residence

Bhubaneswar: A mother-son duo attempted to set themselves on fire before the residence of School & Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash allegedly over dissatisfaction on offline matric exam form fill-up.

As per reports, the woman accompanied by her son attempted to immolate themselves by pouring kerosene. However, police team managed to prevent them from taking any extreme step and whisked them away from the spot.

Later, they were detained at Capital Police Station for counselling and further questioning.

Reportedly, the woman alleged that her son has passed the annual HSC examination with second class, but he wants to appear the offline exam as he is dissatisfied with his grades. But the teachers are not allowing for form fill-up.

Furthermore, the woman alleged that the authorities of the Capital High School also raised questions over his son’s conduct.