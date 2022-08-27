Woman SI ‘Suicide’: Swagatika’s Elder Brother Levels Mental Torture Allegation Against G Udayagiri IIC

G. Udayagiri: While the suicide of G. Udayagiri police Sub-Inspector Swagatika Behera today left everyone shocked, her family members have levelled harassment and mental torture allegations against the Inspector In Charge (IIC) of the G. Udayagiri police station in Kandhamal district.

The woman SI Swagatika Behera (30), a native of Khurda Nirakarpur, committed suicide in her government quarters by hanging herself from the ceiling of the house. After seizing the body for post-mortem at G. Udayagiri CHC, police have started further investigation into the case.

G. Udayagiri SDPO D Tirupati Rao Pattnaik and IIC Rebati Sabar also visited deceased Behera’s government quarters for investigation. The police said that the autopsy will be carried out after the arrival of the family members of the deceased SI.

While mystery shrouds the actual behind the SI’s extreme step to end her life, she was under mental pressure. A few days ago, she graced the women’s college as a guest and gave an example of how she struggled to reach her goal, sources said adding that

Kandhamal SP Vinit Agrawal said that he had visited the Udayagiri police station and discussed the incident with SDPO and other police officers. An investigation is being carried out from all angles and take action will be taken as per law, he added.

On the other hand, Swagatika’s elder brother Manoranjan Behera and mother Usharani Behera also held discussions with SDPO. Speaking to media persons outside the G. Udayagiri PS, the family members stated that she was under extreme mental pressure, and was saying that she would quit her job.

Swagatika’s family held the lady IIC of G. Udayagiri responsible for the death of their daughter. They alleged that the lady IIC subjected her to mental torture following which she was under extreme mental pressure.

Swagatika’s elder brother Manoranjan told the media that an impartial probe by Crime Branch would bring the truth to the fore.