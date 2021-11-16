Woman Shot At By Miscreants During Loot In Angul

Angul: A woman sustained bullet injury after being shot at by three miscreants, who barged into her house at Tube Padiasahi under Jarapada police limits in Angul on Tuesday evening and fled with gold ornaments.

The victim, identified as Sulochana Pradhan, sustained a bullet injury on her left arm and she has been admitted to Angul district headquarters hospital, sources said.

At around 7.30 pm, three unidentified persons barged into the house when the woman and her mother-in-law were watching television, sources said.

Accusing the woman of practising witchcraft, one of them opened fire which hit Sulochana’s left arm and she fell down. The miscreants then looted the gold ornaments from the house and sped away on a motorcycle, the sources added.

On intimation, Jarapada police reached the village and launched a probe.