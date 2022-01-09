Woman Sets Herself Ablaze Infront Of Police Station In UP

Mathura: A woman sustained critical burn injuries on Saturday afternoon when she set herself ablaze outside a police station in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura.

Reportedly, she took the extreme step to protest “police inaction” against her alleged molesters.

Meanwhile, the woman’s family members stated that five years ago, some people had molested her, but the police did not act against them.

According to a report published by The Times of India, she was being harassed by the accused to withdraw the complaint she had lodged against them.