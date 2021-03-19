Woman Sarpanch terminated for providing fake caste certificate

Ganjam: A woman Sarpanch of Arjyapalli gram panchayat under Chatrapur block in Ganjam district landed in a soup and was terminated from her post for providing a fake caste certificate.

Besides, the accused, identified as M Laxmi, who contested and won in the Panchayat election in 2017, was reportedly unable to read and write the Odia language.

The civil court took the decision for her offence.

According to the court’s judgement, Laxmi had contested the Panchayat election producing a fake OBC certificate.

The man who lost to Laxmi as the closest rival had filed a petition in the civil court challenging her dismissal citing the following reasons.