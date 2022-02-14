Woman Samiti Member Candidate ‘Attacked’ In Sundargarh, Hospitalised

Sundargarh: A woman Samiti Member candidate was hospitalised after being allegedly attacked during an election campaign on Sunday evening.

The candidate is identified as Pushpita Jena of Patrapali, who was carrying out a door-to-door campaign last evening when three miscreants arrived on a motorcycle and hit her from the back. Subsequently, she fell down at the spot.

On receiving information, her family members rushed her to Bonai Community Health Centre (CHC). She was later shifted to Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) as her condition deteriorated.

Meanwhile her husband, Pushpita had been receiving threats and earlier had been pressurized to withdraw her nomination papers from the panchayat polls.

Following this, police have initiated an investigation in this regard.