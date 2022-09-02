Woman Run Over By Train While Crossing Tracks In Puri

Puri: In an unfortunate incident, a woman was killed after being run over by a speeding train at Delang in Puri district on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Pama Behera of Golasahi under Delang police limits of the district.

According to reports, the incident took place while Pama and three other women were crossing the train line on their way to sow paddy in a field when they saw the Puri – Barbil Express arrive on the track. While three women escaped, Pama was hit by the train and died on the spot.

On being informed, Government Railway Police (GRP) reached the spot and initiated a probe into the matter after recovering the body for post-mortem.