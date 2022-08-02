Woman RI Caught Taking Rs 10K Bribe In Balasore

Balasore: Odisha Vigilance on Tuesday caught Baincha Revenue Inspector (RI) Dolly Sethi red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 for a person to prepare a report on the death of the latter’s 3-year-old son.

According to Vigilance, the accused woman RI had demanded Rs 30,000 for the death report and she was receiving the first installment of Rs 10,000 today when she was apprehended.

Sources said the three-year-old son of Dinbandhu Behera of Nischinta village under Pakharabad Panchayat in Sadar Block drowned in the pond while playing and died on the 12th of April 2022.

When Dinbandhu reached the local Baincha RI office for the compensation amount, Revenue Inspector Dolly Sethi demanded Rs 30,000 from him to prepare the report. She then demanded Rs 10,000 in the first phase.

To teach the corrupt official a lesson, Dinbandhu reported the matter to the Vigilance. Today, the Vigilance sleuths apprehended Sethi red-handed with she was receiving the bribe amount from the complainant.