Woman raped for 20 days inside a truck container rescued in Nayagarh

Bhapur: Fategarh police have rescued a woman and sent her home to Jaleswar who was repeatedly raped for nearly 20 days in a truck container in Nayagarh district.

Police sources said the 24-year old woman was abducted by some miscreants in a Bolero and confined in a truck container and raped repeatedly.

Fategarh PS officer in charge Girija Nanda Patnaik said the woman somehow managed to escape from the container that had come to Bolagarh.

Police sources said the woman was sent for medical examination and a case was registered bearing no 72 while an investigation is on.