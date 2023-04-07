Woman Postal Agent Arrested For Cheating Of Over Rs 50 Lakh

Bhubaneswar: The Twin City Commissionerate Police arrested one Swarnalata Dash, wife of Prasant Pattnaik of Kendar Lane under Shree Lingaraj police station limits in Bhubaneswar, for allegedly cheating 98 people of over Rs 50 lakh.

The action was taken by Shree Lingaraj police on the basis of a complaint that Swarnalata Dash was allegedly working as a postal agent and had taken Rs 15,00,000 from the complainant in installments to deposit in the post office savings. The accused also took the complainant’s Saving passbook, RD passbook and FD Passbook and did not give her the documents even after repeated requests.

The complaint further said that when the complainant went to Swarnalata’s house the latter abused the former in filthy languages and threatened her in public places. Swarnalata has been allegedly cheating the complainant for two years now.

Acting on the complaint, the Lingaraj police registered a case (No-65, Dated 01.03.2023, under Sections 417/420/406/294/506 IPC) against Swarnalata Dash and started a probe into the matter.

During the course of the investigation, police visited the spot, examined the complaint and witnesses and recorded their statements under Sections 161 CrPC. All the witnesses examined so far proved the occurrence and offence Under Sections 417/420/406/294/506 IPC against the accused person, a statement released by the Commissionerate Police read.

Eventually, the police seized 129 postal savings accounts of 98 people and several RD account passbooks from Swarnalata’s possession.