Woman Naxal Among 3 Killed In Encounter In Madhya Pradesh’s Balaghat

Bhopal: Three Naxals including a woman were killed in an encounter with security forces in Madhya Pradesh’s Balaghat district on Monday morning.

The Naxals were carrying a cash reward of over Rs 30 lakh on their heads. They have been identified as divisional committee member Nagesh, carrying a reward worth Rs 15 lakh, and area commanders Manoj and a woman, Rame, both carrying a reward of Rs eight lakh each.

According to reports, the encounter took place in Bahela police station area in Balaghat district, located about 450 km from the state capital Bhopal.