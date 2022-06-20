Woman Naxal Among 3 Killed In Encounter In Madhya Pradesh’s Balaghat
Bhopal: Three Naxals including a woman were killed in an encounter with security forces in Madhya Pradesh’s Balaghat district on Monday morning.
The Naxals were carrying a cash reward of over Rs 30 lakh on their heads. They have been identified as divisional committee member Nagesh, carrying a reward worth Rs 15 lakh, and area commanders Manoj and a woman, Rame, both carrying a reward of Rs eight lakh each.
According to reports, the encounter took place in Bahela police station area in Balaghat district, located about 450 km from the state capital Bhopal.
Comments are closed.