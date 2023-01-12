Woman Murdered Over Loan Dispute In Delhi, 3 Detained

New Delhi: A 54-year-old woman was murdered in north-west Delhi over a loan dispute and her body buried in a local graveyard, police said today.

This is the latest in a series of shocking crimes in the national capital over the past few months that have put the spotlight on the law and order situation and the rise in violence on the streets.

The body of Meena Wadhawan, who was missing from January 2, was dug out yesterday.

Police have taken three suspects — Rehan, Mobin Khan and Naveen — in custody, and they are being questioned.

The investigation so far has found that Ms Wadhawan was a moneylender who loaned out money to hawkers and daily wagers. The suspects owed her money and she had been pressing them to pay back, police said, adding that this could be the motive behind the crime.

The woman’s family had registered a police complaint after she went missing. The family had said in the complaint that Ms Wadhawan left home on January 2, saying that she would be back in a bit, but never returned. Police found her phone switched off and nothing conclusive was spotted in the CCTV footage from near her home.