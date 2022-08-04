Woman Murdered For Resisting Rape; Accused Held

Keonjhar: Police here have arrested a person on charges of murder of a woman after she resisted his attempt to rape her at Mundatanga village under Dhenkikote police outpost here.

The deceased woman has been identified as Saraswati Munda.

Although the incident occurred on July 24, the matter came to fore yesterday after a complaint was lodged by the deceased stepdaughter.

According to reports, Bira, husband of the deceased’s Saraswati had organised a feast at their house. On the invitation, Bira’s friend Purusottam Nayak (55) of Khaliadiha village had visited their house. After dinner, Bira went to sleep with his first wife while Purusottam went to Saraswati’s room and attempted to outrage her modesty.

When she resisted, the accused inserted the haft of an axe into her private part leaving her critically injured.

The next morning, Bira rushed her to a hospital at Pandapada, where doctors declared her dead. Thereafter, Bira buried the body in a bid to suppress the matter.

Based on the plaint, Ghatagaon police reached the village and exhumed the body. The cops also arrested main accused Purusottam in connection with the case, said sources.