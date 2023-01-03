Woman Mowed Down By Speeding Bus In Bhubaneswar, Dies

Bhubaneswar: A woman was killed after being mowed down by a speeding bus at Nalco Chaak in the state capital today. The deceased has been identified as a resident of Radhakrushna Slum.

According to reports, the bus named Mahaveer was heading towards Athagarh when the woman all of the sudden came in front of the speeding vehicle. As a result, the victim got mowed down and died on the spot.

On being informed about the incident, police reached the spot and seized the body for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, the bus has been seized for further investigation into the incident.

Following the incident, heavy traffic was reported in the area. However, the situation was controlled and turned down to normalcy, said sources.