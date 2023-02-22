Woman, Minor Son Locked Themselves In House Over Covid Fear Rescued After Three Years

New Delhi: Police rescued a woman and her minor son who had locked themselves in their rented house in Gurugram’s Chakkarpur for three years to escape from Covid-19, news agency PTI reported.

According to the report, a team of police, health department officials and members of the child welfare department broke open the main door of the house and rescued Munmun Majhi and her 10-year-old son on Tuesday. They were taken to the civil hospital after having been taken out of confinement.

“The woman has some psychological issues. Both of them are referred to PGI, Rohtak where they are admitted to psychiatric ward for treatment,” Dr Virender Yadav, Civil Surgeon, Gurugram, said.

Notably, the matter came to light on February 17 when Munmun’s husband Sujan Majhi, an engineer with a private company, approached Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Praveen Kumar at Chakkarpur police post.

According to him, over the last three years, the woman did not allow even her husband into the house after he stepped out to go to office when restrictions were lifted after the first lockdown in 2020.

Sujan spent the first few days with friends and after failing to convince his wife, he started living in another rented accommodation.

He said that video calls were the only way to keep in touch with his wife and son. He would pay their monthly rent, clear the electricity bills, deposit his son’s school fees, buy groceries and even leave ration outside the door.

“Initially, I didn’t believe Sujan’s claims, but when he made me talk to his wife and son over a video call, I intervened in the matter. The house where the woman was living had accumulated so much filth and garbage that if a few more days had passed, anything untoward could have happened,” ASI Kumar told PTI.