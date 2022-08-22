Woman, Minor Nephew Shot At By Miscreant In Kandhamal

Phulbani: A woman and her 10-year-old nephew were seriously injured after being shot at by an unidentified miscreant at Bilupadar village within Phiringia police station in Kandhamal district on Monday.

The seriously injured victims have been identified as Prabhasini Sahani, and his nephew Shobhajan Sahani of Bilupadar village in Nuapadar GP of the district.

According to sources, in a bid to save her brother, Prabhasini sustained bullet injuries on her leg, while the minor boy on his belly after the miscreant opened fire before fleeing from the spot.

It was learnt that the man, who shot the duo, was in the village to break a deal of bullock purchase. But, he got enraged over some pending payment issues and resorted to firing.

The two injured were first admitted to Phiringia hospital for treatment but were later shifted to Phulbali Sadar Hospital as their condition was critical.

The Phiringia police have registered a case and are investigating the incident. Reportedly, police personnel have been also deployed in the village to ease any tensions.