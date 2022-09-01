Woman Meets Watery Grave As Boat Capsizes In Malkangiri   

Malkangiri: The body of a woman who went missing after a boat capsized at Chitrakonda reservoir in Malkangiri district yesterday, was fished out on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Moti Golari.

According to reports, the incident occurred while Moti and her husband Arjun Golari were returning from Dhakadpadar to Jantri in a country boat yesterday afternoon when there was a sudden thunderstorm and the boat capsized. While Arjun managed to swim to the river bank but Moti went missing.

Chitrakonda Police and fire personnel searched for her and finally retrieved her body today.