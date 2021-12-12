Woman Maoist Surrenders In Odisha’s Koraput

Semiliguda: A woman Maoist surrendered in Sunabeda before Koraput Police in the presence of Odisha DGP Abhay who is on a visit to Koraput and Malkangiri districts on Sunday.

According to police, Phulbati Osendi alias Aruna was an area committee member (ACM) of the KKBN division of banned CPI (Maoist) involved in several cases of violence during the 2019 general elections.

On the occasion, Koraput SP and 10 personnel of the district police were awarded with the DGP’s Disc. He also inaugurated the new building of Pottangi Police Station in Koraput. Pottangi MLA, Director of Intelligence, IG Ops, IG BSF, DIG SIW, DIG SWR, Koraput SP & other senior Police Officers were present.

The Odisha DGP then reached Malkangiri where he was accorded a rousing welcome by residents of the erstwhile cut-off region ‘Swabhiman Anchal’. He also visited the newly-established BSF Camp at Ghanabeha in Chitrakonda.

After taking stock of the Ghanabeda BSF camp, the DGP commended the good work of BSF and Odisha Police personnel in making the establishment of the camp possible despite extremely arduous circumstances.

DGP Abhay urged the Red Rebels to lay down their arms and join the mainstream for the development of the tribal-dominated areas. He also appealed to those who are involved in LWE activities to shun violence and avail benefits of the surrender and rehabilitation policy of the State Government.