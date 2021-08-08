Woman Maoist Surrenders Before Police In Kandhamal

Phulbani: A woman cadre of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) gave up arms and surrendered before Kandhamal Police today.

The ultra, Kanti Mallick, was a part of the KKBN division and a member of the Red Rebels since 2018, said Kandhamal Superintendent of Police (SP), Vinit Agrawal.

Now, she has realised that the Maoist’s ideology is futile. She is also inspired by various developmental activities being undertaken by the State government. Following this, she decided to surrender, added the SP.

Kanti will get monetary assistance as per the Surrender and Rehabilitation Scheme of the Odisha government. It includes financial assistance for building house, pursuing studies and getting training in a trade/ vocation of her will.