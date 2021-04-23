Woman Maoist Killed During Face-Off With Police In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: A woman Maoist cadre was killed during a face-off with police at Madanpur under Rampur PS area on Kandhamal-Kalahandi border on Friday.

Based on reliable intelligence, an operation was launched by Kalahandi Police under the Madanpur – Rampur PS area on the border of Kandhamal and Kalahandi districts.

Teams comprising SOG and DVF personnel, while conducting search operations in the forest area were confronted by Maoists in the forenoon today.

Even though the security personnel asked the red rebels to surrender arms, the Maoists resorted to indiscriminate firing and the SOG team had to fire in retaliation. Maoists also exploded some IEDs.

During the search, after firing stopped, one dead body of a female Maoist in uniform has been found at the spot. Many incriminating Maoist articles, camp articles, haversack, and live ammunition have been recovered from the spot. Further search operations have been intensified in the area.

The Odisha DGP has appealed to the ultras to lay down their arms and join the mainstream.

