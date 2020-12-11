Woman Maoist Cadre Gunned Down During Combing Ops In Kandhamal

Cuttack: A woman Maoist cadre was gunned down during an exchange of fire under Gochhapada PS in Kandhamal district on Friday, informed the state police department.

According to DGP Abhay, following reliable inputs, an operation was launched under Gochhapada PS in Kandhamal district using two units of SOG and DVF on Dec 9th.

“During the course of operation, an exchange of fire took place today afternoon wherein one woman Maoist cadre in uniform was neutralized with the recovery of two firearms and four rounds of bullets and other Maoists articles,” said the Odisha DGP, and added that further search and combing operation has been intensified in the area.