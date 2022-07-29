Woman Loses Body Part Over Wrong Malignancy Report At SCB

Cuttack: A woman has lost her organ due to alleged medical negligence due to a faulty cancer report. The incident has been reported from SCB Medical College and Hospital and the condition of the patient is stated to be serious.

According to a complaint by her relative to SCB Superintendent, the woman got admitted to SCB after a cyst developed in her breast. She then got operated on at the Surgery department and the cyst sample was sent to pathology for further verification.

The relative further claimed, “After the cancer report came, the patient had to undergo another operation at Acharya Harihar Regional Cancer Centre. Also, she had got one of her body parts amputated as part of treatment. She also underwent chemotherapy.”

“However, the doctor treating the patient raised doubt about the pathology report and asked to carry out the test again. It was then the Pathology department gave a revised report saying negative had become in the report issued by the department as part of human error. By the time the Pathology department came up with rectified report, the woman had already lost one of her body parts,” the complainant said.

Meanwhile, the hospital authorities have started a probe into it to ascertain the veracity of the allegations.