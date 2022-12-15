Woman Locks Up Father-in-law, Elopes With Boyfriend With Gold & Cash

Bhubaneswar: In a twisted tale of love and deception, a woman ran away from her husband’s house to be with her lover. The woman, identified as Namita, locked up her father-in-law in a house and eloped with her boyfriend in Ganganagar area under Airport police station here.

According to reports, the woman also took away gold jewellery worth Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1.5 lakh in cash while her father-in-law was asleep.

A complaint in this regard was also lodged with the Airport police.

Sandip and Namita had tied nuptial knot in February this year, sources informed.