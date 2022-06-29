Woman Kills Minor Daughter In Balasore, Surrenders

Balasore: A woman allegedly killed her minor daughter and later surrendered before the Town police in Balasore district.

The accused has been identified as Baby Bibi of Phool Bazaar area under Town police limits.

Reportedly, the matter came to the fore after she surrendered before the police.

According to reports, Baby Bibi was first married to one Sk Qutubuddin which did not work out well. Later, she divorced him and married Abdul Rahim from the same area.

Bibi’s three children from her first husband were staying with her. On June 25 at around 2 PM Bibi and her second husband Rahim thrashed her minor daughter to death.

Following the incident, tension prevailed in the Phool Bazaar area.