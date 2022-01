Kendrapara: A woman allegedly killed her 2-year-old son over a family dispute in Kanpur village under Marshaghai police station in Kendrapara district.

According to reports, the cops & fire services personnel recovered the body from a well close to their house and sent it for post-mortem.

Following this, the cops have detained the accused woman and her husband for interrogation.

Further investigation is underway in this regard, the police said.