Woman Killed On Level Crossing After Being Hit By Train In Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda: A woman was killed after being hit by a train at Chichinda village under Brajrajnagar police station limits in Jharsuguda district today.

The deceased has been identified as Padma Kullu (50) of the same locality.

Reportedly, the incident took place while Padma was crossing the railway level crossing when she was hit by the speeding train. She died on the spot due to the impact of the incident.

On intimation, police reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem.