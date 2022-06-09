Woman Killed In Jumbo Attack In Mayurbhanj

Mayurbhanj: A woman was killed after being attacked by a wild elephant attack in the Rasgovindpur block of Mayurbhanj district this morning.

The deceased has been identified as Maya Murmu, wife of Sachambaru Murmu of Raipal village of Chhatna panchayat in the block.

According to reports, the incident took place while Maya had gone to collect water at around 7 am when a pachyderm attacked her leaving her critically injured.

Hearing the scream, locals reached the spot and tried to drive away from the elephant and alerted the forest officials who then arrived at the spot and rescued the woman.

The woman was immediately rushed to Baripada hospital where the doctors declared her dead.