Woman Killed In Honey Bee Attack In Rayagada

Rayagada: A woman was killed after being attacked by a swarm of honey bees in Kampar forest under Tikiri police limits of Rayagada district on Wednesday morning.

The identity of the deceased woman was not known immediately.

According to reports, the incident took place while the woman had gone to the forest when the swarm of honey bees attacked her.

Although she was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition, where she was declared brought dead by the doctors.