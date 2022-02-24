Woman Killed In Hit-And-Run Accident In Mayurbhanj

Mayurbhanj: In yet another hit-and-run case, a woman was killed after being hit by a 10-wheeler at Sukruli village under Rarua Police limits in Mayurbhanj district late last night.

The deceased has been identified as Basanti Nayak’s native village is in Thakuramunda and she was staying in Rarua area of the district.

According to reports, the mishap took place in front of Girija Hotel in Sukruli village after the bike on which she was travelling was hit by a 10-wheeler.

On being informed, police reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway to get some lead in the case and information about the vehicle.