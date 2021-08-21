Woman Killed In Elephant Attack In Khurda

Khurda: An woman was trampled to death by a wild elephant at Golabai village under Jankia police limits of Khurda district on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Ranga Behera of the same locality.

According to reports, Ranga had gone to pluck flowers from her backyard this morning when she was attacked by the elephant.

She was rescued and rushed to the nearby hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

On getting information, forest department officials reached the village and launched a probe into the matter.