Woman killed in elephant attack in Angul

Angul: Another woman was killed in an elephant attack in Angul district. The deceased has been identified as Bijuli Sahu (57) of Talgarh village under Bantala police limits.

A pachyderm attacked the woman when she went to the forest for mangoes in the morning today. The woman died on the spot.

After receiving information, the forest department has reached the scene. There is excitement in Talgarh village. However, since January this year, 10 people have died in the attack of elephants in Bantala forest limits.