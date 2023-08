Jajpur: A fresh death has been reported in crocodile attack in Patapur area under Bari block in Jajpur district on Wednesday.

The deceased has been Jyotsna Jena.

The incident occured while Jena had gone to Birupa river to wash clothes when crocodile suddenly attacked and dragged her into the water leading to her death on the spot. The video of the entire incident has been caught on camera.