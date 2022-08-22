Woman Killed In Bear Attack In Kandhamal, Husband-Daughter Critical

Kandhamal: A woman was killed while her husband and daughter sustained critical injuries after being attacked by a wild bear at Dangam village under Bataguda panchayat in Kandhamal district.

According to reports, the incident occured while the woman along with her husband and daughter had gone to collect firewoods they were attacked by the bear.

The father-daughter duo have also been critically injured and admitted to the Baliguda hospital.

More details are awaited in this connection.