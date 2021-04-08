Woman Killed, Husband Critical In Road Mishap  

Boudh: A woman was killed while her husband sustained critical injuries in a road mishap near Radhanagar village under Boudh police station limits.

As per reports, the incident took place while the woman along with her husband was heading to take the jab of COVID-19 vaccine when a speeding van hit the scooter they were riding on.

The locals immediately rushed them to the Boudh District Headquarter Hospital (DHH), where doctors declared the woman ‘brought dead’. Later, the husband was shifted to Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) as his health condition deteriorated.